The education inspector praised the Welsh-medium early years setting for their innovative approaches to supporting children’s development.
Machynlleth was recognised for forging “strong community links” that delivered rich educational experiences.
Inspectors found that these partnerships effectively supported children’s social and emotional skills, broadened their experiences, and created opportunities that went beyond the classroom, helping children thrive in a supportive environment.
Ysgol Feithrin y Trallwng Ltd in Welshpool was also commended for its use of sign language to encourage the children’s communication skills.
Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: "This recognition from Estyn highlights the outstanding work being done at Cylch Meithrin Machynlleth and Ysgol Feithrin y Trallwng.
“Their approaches show how strong community partnerships and innovative communication strategies can make a real difference to children’s development, wellbeing and confidence.
“We are committed to supporting all our early years settings to deliver the very best for Powys families, and these examples demonstrate the high standards we aim to achieve across the county."
The voluntarily-managed nursery based on the grounds of Ysgol Bro Hyddgen offers education and childcare for children between two and four years old.
The report released this month stated that the partnerships with the local community helped to foster “a strong sense of belonging and pride, while also celebrating the diverse culture of modern Wales and fostering a deep sense of cynefin [a sense of belonging or feeling rooted]”.
The nursery does this through regular visits to spots in the town including the town market and shops, Gerddi Bro Ddyfi gardens, church, library and park, seen “embedded into practice”.
The report explained: “These experiences strengthen children’s social and emotional skills, enhance wellbeing, and broaden their understanding of the world around them.”
