The post-Christmas celebrations have become a sometimes-staple for the town, dusting off the January cobwebs and raising money for nearby initiatives in the process.
This January, thanks to the collaboration of over fifty writers, musicians, and performers, Phil Wheeler and Mach Fringe created pop-up shows throughout the town over the course of Saturday, 17 January.
The event also launched a community-made music album and accompanying poetry book, Shop Songs (Caneuon Siop), in which writers, musicians and school children from the town wrote about their beloved high street.
The album and poetry pamphlet are available to buy at the Taj Mahal Community Hub and Wheeler’s Fabrics.
From the event, £1,000 was given to Ieuenctid Machynlleth Youth Club, whilst a further £1,000 was given to the Machynlleth and District Care Centre, a charity that provides community support centred at the old cottage hospital.
