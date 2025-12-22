Searches for birdwatching have been steadily increasing online, and while typically seen as a hobby for older generations, Gen Z are showing a rising interest. A top TikTok result shows a 20-year-old sharing her new-found love for birdwatching, which has gained 60,000 likes. These trends reflect holidaycottages.co.uk’s recent survey results that revealed 77 per cent of UK adults enjoy visiting and photographing UK landscapes on holiday, while 48 per cent love to see and photograph wildlife.