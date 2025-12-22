Barmouth has been chosen as a top spot for birdwatching this winter and spring.
The UK is home to a diverse range of birdlife and has some of the most spectacular habitats in which to see it.
Searches for birdwatching have been steadily increasing online, and while typically seen as a hobby for older generations, Gen Z are showing a rising interest. A top TikTok result shows a 20-year-old sharing her new-found love for birdwatching, which has gained 60,000 likes. These trends reflect holidaycottages.co.uk’s recent survey results that revealed 77 per cent of UK adults enjoy visiting and photographing UK landscapes on holiday, while 48 per cent love to see and photograph wildlife.
In light of rising interest in birdwatching, holidaycottages.co.uk has compiled a selection of public bird reserves that you can visit to observe our feathered friends, all regulated and land managed by the RSPB, and Mawdacch Valley, Arthog Bog, near Barmouth, appears in their top picks.
The small wetland reserve is full of wildlife.
“This 'secret' corner of the Welsh coast is a real gem for a day out, especially if you are seeking out lesser-travelled parts of the UK,” a holidaycottages.co.uk spokesperson said.
“Just a short drive from the seaside town of Barmouth, this site is comprised of a fen and mire habitat which is home to a happy family of wildflowers shouldered by a flank of alder and willow.
“Star species of bird to see at RSPB Mawdacch Valley – Arthog Bog are Long-tailed Tits and Siskins. The best time to see them is late winter until early spring. In summer, keep an eye out for grass snakes basking on the pathways whenever it's warm and sunny.”
Visit holidaycottages.co.uk’s selection of birdwatching cottages and https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/birdwatching-holidays to find out more.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.