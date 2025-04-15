Meirionnydd Ramblers take on three walks this week.
First up is Glasgwm on Thursday, 24 April.
Glasgwm is something of an outlier on the Aran ridge, lying well to the west of the main summits. At 774 metres, it is also significantly lower. It is, though, well worth visiting in its own right, boasting not only the usual summit cairn but also a somewhat surprising lake just a few metres below the top.
Today’s route takes a track winding steeply up below the spectacular cliffs of Craig Cywarch and then continues on a gentler gradient up the south ridge of Glasgwm to Llyn y Fign and the summit. We descend initially to the NE before turning to head down through the craggy Cwm Cywarch. The path, which is steep and rocky in places, offers wonderful views down the Cwm to the green valley and the hills beyond.
This Group Grade B+ circular 5 mile / 8 kilometre walk starts at 10.30am. The estimated finish time is 3.30pm.
Start at the car park at end of Cwm Cywarch (small fee) (Grid Ref: SH852188). The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
This is National Grade: Strenuous with an ascent of 2,100 feet / 640 metres.
Contact Adrian on 01341 422893 or 07729 686572.
Llanbedrog to Pwllheli is the route for Monday, 28 April.
Follow the Wales Coastal Path from Llanbedrog to Pwllheli.
Much of the walk is along the route of the old tramway built by the developer Solomon Andrews in the late 19th century. The tramway was originally constructed to carry building stone from the quarry and Craig y Defaid to Pwllheli. It was later extended to Llanbedrog and opened to passengers, until it eventually ceased operating in 1927 when much of the line was destroyed in a storm.
We start by visiting the café at the Plas Glyn-y-Weddw arts centre in Llanbedrog for a tea or coffee before the walk. Anyone wishing to go up to see the Ironman sculpture on the cliff will have time to do so while others are in the café.
We then head on the Coastal Path to Craig y Defaid and onward to Pwllheli.
This is a Group Grade C, National Grade: Moderate, 5.5 mile / 8.9 kilometre, linear walk, starting at 10.15am. The estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at Pwllheli bus station for the 10.25am bus to Llanbedrog. Bus time to be confirmed (Grid Ref: SH374349).
Once again, the start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
The finish is in Pwllheli (Grid Ref: SH373349).
Contact Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
Cadair Idris linear is on Wednesday, 30 April.
At the Southern end of Snowdonia, Cadair Idris is one of the three most popular mountains in Wales. Our walk today makes a linear traverse of the mountain, enjoying stunning views over to the coast and neighbouring mountains. Our ascent to the 893m summit, Penygadair, is via the Pony Path, climbing steeply up on slabs and steps below the impressive cliffs of Cyfrwy.
Next we turn to continue climbing on rougher terrain until we eventually overlook the little lake of Llyn y Gadair far below. From here, an easy clamber brings us to the summit. We then have a choice of descents to Minffordd – the Minffordd path itself, which heads anticlockwise high above Llyn Cau, or the clockwise route which crosses an easy plateau to Mynydd Moel before descending around the other side of the lake. Both paths are rough and steep in places. The two routes meet for the final descent to Minffordd on a well made, stepped path alongside a rushing stream.
This is a Group Grade A linear walk.
From the car park (fee payable cash or card) at Minffordd we get a bus at 8.40am to Dolgellau.
At Dolgellau we board a Fflecsi bus which takes us to the Ty Nant car park where the Pony Path starts.
You must book with the leader as space on the Fflecsi bus is limited.
This is a joint walk with the Aberystwyth Group.
Start at 8.30am. Finish around 3.45pm.
Start at Snowdonia National Park car park at Minffordd. (fee payable cash/card) at 8:30am (Grid Ref: SH731115).
Again, this is when the walk commences so please arrive earlier.
Finish at Minffordd (Grid Ref: SH731115)
The National Grade: Strenuous walk is 5.4 miles / 8.7 kilometres.
Contact Dave T on 07831 735208.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information.