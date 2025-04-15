Next we turn to continue climbing on rougher terrain until we eventually overlook the little lake of Llyn y Gadair far below. From here, an easy clamber brings us to the summit. We then have a choice of descents to Minffordd – the Minffordd path itself, which heads anticlockwise high above Llyn Cau, or the clockwise route which crosses an easy plateau to Mynydd Moel before descending around the other side of the lake. Both paths are rough and steep in places. The two routes meet for the final descent to Minffordd on a well made, stepped path alongside a rushing stream.