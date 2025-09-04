Anyone hoping to take part in Meirionnydd Ramblers’ walk to Glasgwm and Llyn y Fign on Saturday, 13 September should book with the leader.
Walkers flock to visit the high Arans, Fawddwy and Benllyn, but on the southwestern end of the long Aran ridge are some quieter, less visited peaks. The highest of these, at 774 metres, is Glasgwm, whose summit cairn overlooks the little lake of Llyn y Fign lying just a few metres below.
The route starts out on a rough track crossing open moorland. The track continues over grazing fields and through partially felled forest, until we eventually emerge onto the open hillside. Now a faint path winds its way up the valley to a plateau where we turn to make a final short but steep ascent to the summit, with its extensive mountain views.
An easy descent to Bwlch y Fign is followed by an exhilarating walk over the lesser peak of Pen y Brynfforchog and along a broad grassy ridge.
Finally, we descend steeply down the grassy hillside back to the start.
This is a Group grade B+, circular 10.5 mile walk.
Start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 4.30pm.
Start at the small car park at Bwlch Oerddrws (Grid Ref: SH802170). Space is limited so car sharing is essential.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this National Grade: Strenuous walk.
Contact Jacky on 07929 062412.
