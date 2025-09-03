Gwynedd residents will have access to a new service from 15 September, with the launch of the council’s One Stop Shop.
The service aims to help people with housing matters, offering one central point of contact for all enquiries.
The council’s housing website page will be easier for users to find information, and a new self-service portal will be available in the following weeks for residents to manage their social housing application.
Housing services include housing options and social housing applications, energy advice, homelessness, grants and loans to renovate and buy houses, leasing property to the council, property licensing, the council's housing development plans, general information and support, and more.
The One Stop Shop is a central part of Cyngor Gwynedd’s £190 million Housing Action Plan, created to ensure people have access to suitable, affordable and high-quality homes. The scheme includes a range of projects, including building more affordable housing, buying properties to rent to local people, bringing empty houses back into use, and developing supported accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said: "The One Stop Shop is an important step forward in the way we provide housing services. Instead of having to be directed from one organisation and team to another, residents will get faster and more personal answers through one team that understands their situation. This ensures a more clear and efficient service, and reduces the stress on people who are often already in challenging situations.
"Ultimately, our aim is to provide direct and practical support to the people of Gwynedd who are in need of housing, whether that be help with an application for social housing, advice on energy costs or help to avoid losing a home. The One Stop Shop is a very positive step to ensure a service that makes a real difference to our communities."
