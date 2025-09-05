Business awards sponsored by Gwynedd’s Harlech Foodservice will include a new category this year for best Bistro, café and coffee shop.
The company has pledged to sponsor The Go North Wales Tourism Awards for three years.
The window for nominations in 19 categories is open until midnight on 5 October. More details can be found at https://gonorthwalestourismawards.website/award-categories-2025/. The award final is in Llandudno on 20 November.
Jim Jones, CEO of award organisers North Wales Tourism, said coffee culture was drawing people to town centres, strengthening the economy.
“There is so much investment right across north Wales with new bistros, cafes and coffee houses opening everywhere and that’s why we have included this new category to recognise their growing contribution.
“There is definitely a new café or coffee culture happening in North Wales and the places that are doing well are the ones where they have new cafes and bistros.
“The independent coffee shops are probably the best because they are at the heart of the local community and helping generate a new vibrancy in our towns.
“The reason people go to town centres instead of ordering online is that they want a pleasant experience rather than just staring at a screen and tapping on a keyboard.
“They like to look around nice shops and then go for a nice cup of coffee and nice lunch.
“The café culture in Europe is second to none and slowly but surely it’s happening here as well.
“It’s all part of the process of our town centres reinventing themselves which a new breed of independent shops creating more interest and variety on our high streets.
“For me that’s the only way these town centres are going to survive by offering experiences you just can’t get by shopping online.
“What’s also good about this new coffee culture is that they are places you can go all year round, so that’s great news for local people and visitors alike.
“As a result, it’s helping to extend the traditional tourism season and making us an attractive destination at any time of the year.
“It’s created the confidence to invest and we are seeing local entrepreneurs and the public sector rising to the challenge.
“There are other areas that aren’t doing so well and they are the ones where there’s no investment.
Mr Jones added: “We are grateful to all our sponsors and particularly our headline sponsors, Harlech Foodservice, who have pledged their continuing support for the next three years which is invaluable in terms of future security for our flagship event.
“The industry is facing a lot of tough issues at the moment so this our way of saying thank you and raising the profile of these heroes of the sector.”
Harlech Foodservice Managing Director David Cattrall is delighted the company has signed up to support the awards with a three-year sponsorship deal.
He said: “This is our opportunity to give something back and show solidarity with our core customers who have shown tremendous resilience and imagination in the face of some hugely difficult challenges in recent years.
