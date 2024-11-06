On Sunday, 17 November, Meirionnydd Ramblers take to the hills above Barmouth.
You can always trust leader Derek to choose an interesting route there; he has been walking these hills for decades and knows them like the back of his hand! Whichever paths he chooses, you can be sure of having a few ups and downs, and some amazing views (weather permitting) of the coast, the Mawddach Estuary, and to the ridges of Cadair Idris.
This is a group grade C circular walk 6 mile / 9.7 kilometre national grade moderate walk.
It starts at 10am and the estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start by Barmouth station (coast side, grid ref: SH611158).
The start time is when the walk commences so please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready.
Contact Derek on 01341 281075.