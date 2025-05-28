Owain Williams from Porthmadog was enjoying an evening drive with his girlfriend Arianna on 8 May at around 9pm when she reported the car suddenly veering to one side when on the A497 near Llanystymdwy.

The fundraiser to cover costs to support the family staying by his side, writes: "Anyone who knows Owain will know how truly beautiful he is both on the outside and inside." ( Williams Family )

Karl Williams, Owain’s dad, was on shift near Bangor as a paramedic when he found out his son was being brought in.

“I met up with him at the hospital in Bangor - he was unconscious but breathing.