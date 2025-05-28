Owain Williams from Porthmadog was enjoying an evening drive with his girlfriend Arianna on 8 May at around 9pm when she reported the car suddenly veering to one side when on the A497 near Llanystymdwy.
The Volvo C30 hit a wooden fence, a wooden post breaking through the windscreen and hitting Owain in the head.
Karl Williams, Owain’s dad, was on shift near Bangor as a paramedic when he found out his son was being brought in.
Karl said: “I happened to be travelling to hospital with a patient when I heard.
“I met up with him at the hospital in Bangor - he was unconscious but breathing.
“It was devastating, knowing that he had a traumatic brain injury.
“The prognosis is poor for him.
“The doctors keep saying he’s young and healthy, and they’ve seen miracles happen and that’s what we’re holding onto.”
A passerby heard the crash and ran to the scene to find Owain bleeding from the jugular - the man took his top off to use to slow the bleeding and “saved his life there and then”, says Karl.
A former Emergency Department consultant who lived nearby then arrived and managed to stem the bleeding.
Emergency services brought Owain and Arianna to Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital, where Owain was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he’s been in a coma for 21 days.
Arianna came away with minor injuries and hasn’t left Owain’s side since.
Following brain and facial surgery, he was taken off sedation on 23 May in critical care, but hasn’t yet woken up.
The family are now raising funds to support them to stay by Owain’s side and towards his rehabilitation, with any leftover funds to be donated to a brain injury charity.
Karl said: “We’re all there by his side, looking for signs of recovery - playing music to him, holding his hand and reading to him to try and stimulate a response.
“The future is uncertain for Owain.
“We hope to use the money for things he might need in future and to help keep myself and Beverley [his mum] close by.”
The family describe Owain as a “true adventurer”, with “so much life left to live”, “who embraces life with open arms and a heart full of hope even when faced with adversity in his life”.
Police did a reconstruction of the incident to understand what happened that day, but have yet to issue their findings.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses, or anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have seen the vehicle being driven prior to the collision to come forward.
“They are particularly keen to speak to anybody who may have dash cam footage.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000381857.