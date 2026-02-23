Meirionnydd Ramblers will tackle Volcano Walk on Wednesday, 4 March.
The rescheduled from January walk will uncover the fascinating geological history of Coed y Brenin.
The route follows a combination of forest tracks, minor roads and footpaths, both through the forest and over more open ground. Along the way, we pass several information panels exploring the area’s violent volcanic history, and we visit a number of interesting features. These include the “copper bog” where the peat is so rich in copper that at one time it was dug up and burnt, and the ash residue used as a source of copper.
A slight detour from the main path takes us to a delightful waterfall into a pretty pool. With parts of the forest now felled, we will be able to enjoy amazing views down the valley from the higher reaches of the route, weather permitting, of course.
This is a Group Grade C+, circular Walk.
Start at 10am, estimated finish time, 3pm.
Meet at the first carpark on lane by Afon Mawddach NE of Ganllwyd (Grid Ref: SH733250) for this seven mile, National Grade: Moderate walk.
Contact Liz on 01341 422223 or 07932 813137.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.