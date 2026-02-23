Saturday, 28 February - 10am-4pm Minerva Arts Centre - A free event with donations and a raffle to fix the roof of the gallery. Crafts and demonstrations with talks from furniture Maker Dylan Gwyn Dylunio at 11am, Cor Arwystli sing at midday, Chris Shercliff will be introducing and talking about local heritage quilts at 1pm and Nick and Nia will give a talk on the Chartist History in Llanidloes at 2pm. Throughout the day local Cymraeg learners will be manning a Cornel Cwtsh at the Minerva and Bethel St market to encourage non Cymraeg speakers to "Amdani", have a go.