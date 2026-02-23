The Llanidloes Chamber of Trade and Llanidloes Town Council have worked with Rhiannon Brewer to create a month long series of events to promote Cymraeg in Llanidloes.
The event launched last Friday at the Red Lion. Attendees were warmed by Celtic music from Efa and Lleuwen Steffan, and a Cymraeg ambiance was enjoyed by all. Over 40 businesses have signed up to highlight local Cymraeg produce and language. Will Wild of the Wild Oak Cafe has set up an initiative and determination to dysgu Cymraeg with information about the language for customers available at tables in the cafe.
Businesses have supported the initiative, and window displays are now gearing up for Dydd Gwyl Dewi Sant and the next series of events which include:
Saturday, 28 February - 10am-4pm Minerva Arts Centre - A free event with donations and a raffle to fix the roof of the gallery. Crafts and demonstrations with talks from furniture Maker Dylan Gwyn Dylunio at 11am, Cor Arwystli sing at midday, Chris Shercliff will be introducing and talking about local heritage quilts at 1pm and Nick and Nia will give a talk on the Chartist History in Llanidloes at 2pm. Throughout the day local Cymraeg learners will be manning a Cornel Cwtsh at the Minerva and Bethel St market to encourage non Cymraeg speakers to "Amdani", have a go.
Later in the evening, at the Hanging Gardens, the World wide Welshman will be performing at the Hanging Gardens with Triawd Will Griff.
“We are grateful to Andy Warren, Soundbites, Noson Allan and the Compton's Yard Charitable Trust for supporting this event. Everyone is warmly welcomed to attend (7.30pm),” an event spokesperson said.
Further events are taking place across the town include St David's Day meals and menus, Cymraeg playlists and drinks in all the cafes and pubs.
Checkout the facebook page "Cymraeg Amdani Llani" for details.
On 1 March, an event from 3pm to 6pm at the Hanging Gardens welcomes Carwen Graves, local author and specialist in heritage farming. He will be speaking about oats and grains grown on Wales' faming history. Monday 2nd March includes a special treat for Ysgol Gynradd Llanidloes : Classical musicians Michael Brochmann and Adam Kahn will perform in school with the children for their St David's Day celebration - the pupils will then be performing in an evening concert "From Llanidloes to Buenos Ares" at 6.30pm in the evening at the Hanging Gardens.
“It is hoped that all events will be supported by everyone in the community,” the spokesperson added.
“Just like the chocolate festival last September which highlighted town shops and businesses, it is hoped the "Cymraeg Amdani llani" festival will be a great event for everyone in the community to enjoy. Thanks to Danny Craig of the town council, Rhiannon Brewer and Lisa Stead of the Chamber of Trade for organising these events.”
