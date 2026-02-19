Another plan has been lodged to install a ‘street hub’ in Aberystwyth which will provide free wi-fi and phone calls.
Earlier this month, BT lodged an application to locate one of its Street Hubs on Great Darkgate Street outside the Savers store.
The two-sided digital screen hubs will have free wi-fi, the ability to make phone calls and can be used for advertising and a community notice board.
BT said the hubs also boost 4G and 5G mobile signal.
A video camera is also included above each screen, which will also carry news, weather and travel updates.
This week, BT has now applied for a second street hub to be located on Park Avenue beside the Ystwyth Retail Park.
Documents said that the installation of the proposed Street Hubs “form part of a strategic plan for the removal of existing, outdated BT payphones and adapting to contemporary demands along with the introduction of new infrastructure.
“The proposed street hub will contribute to modernising the council's streetscape, supporting the objectives of the UK Digital Strategy, and the relevant policies within the local Development Plan.
“The new street hub, with its modern design and high-quality construction, will merge with the surrounding character and the existing mix of uses in the area and it is considered that the proposed advertising would be appropriate for this location, within an active high street.
“The Street Hub provides free, high-quality public Wi-Fi and modern communication services that help ensure residents, visitors and businesses can easily access digital information and online resources.
“The installation of the Street Hub represents an investment in modern digital infrastructure that improves public access to reliable connectivity and online services.”
The plans for both street hubs will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.