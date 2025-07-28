Sion Cwilt Rowing Club has raised over £2,000 for New Quay RNLI.
They raised the money by completing a 24-hour non-stop rowathon.
Kicking off at midday on Saturday, 28 June, members of the rowing club, New Quay RNLI and New Quay Yacht Club took turns on the rowing machines the rowathon throughout the night, wrapping up at noon on Sunday, 29 June.
Sion Cwillt rowing club member and event organiser Amanda said: “We really wanted to do something meaningful to support New Quay lifeboat station and we’re absolutely thrilled with the result, raising over £2,000. With 29 rowers we covered a distance of 283.9km, which is fantastic.
“A huge thank you to our members, New Quay RNLI and New Quay Yacht Club for their incredible support, and for allowing us to set up outside the club. We all had great fun too!”
Ed Hides, Lifeboat Operations Manager at New Quay RNLI, expressed his gratitude.
He said: “A big thank you to Sion Cwilt Rowing Club for organising such a fantastic event, and New Quay Yacht Club for their support. Every penny raised helps us continue our mission to save lives at sea by funding vital training and equipment for our volunteer crew.”
