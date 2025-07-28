Plans for a new special sports court at Aberaeron’s school, which has already gained the support of many local groups, have been submitted to Ceredigion council.
The application seeks permission for a new Cruyff court at the existing macadam tennis court footprint, along with LED floodlights, at Aberaeron Comprehensive School on South Road.
A supporting statement says the scheme would see the construction of a new Cruyff Court and the addition of a 3 v 3 basketball court, polymeric trim trail run-off into a landing pit and a new LED floodlighting system as part of the Cruyff Foundation.
A Cruyff Court is a small football field with a surface of artificial grass, which also allows other sports to take place.
It adds: “A new Cruyff Court will be beneficial to current school facilities, with a new upgraded playing surface, and the addition of a four-column LED floodlight system to allow for longer playing use throughout the day, increasing the school/community access.
“To benefit the experience and inclusivity, the trail and basketball court will allow the additional activities.
“The benefit of a Cruyff Court promotes equality for user and a safe place to play small-sided games.
“The new Cruyff Court will be able to facilitate the usage during the evening and weekend hours, providing a high-quality space for the school.”
It says the turf system is “a Tiger Turf NRG (No Rubber Granules) which is a new generation of multi-sports turf that does not require performance infills,” and is “constructed from two of the most wear-resistant technical yarns available.”
Letters of support have been submitted by groups and organisations including Ceredigion’s Pupil Referral Unit, Aberaeron Netball Club, Aberaeron Cricket Club, Aberaeron Rugby Club, and local football clubs.
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.
