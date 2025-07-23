The Red Line Protest gathers those opposing the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza around a 500-metre fabric banner - the same ‘line’ which has previously encircled the White House in Washington DC, the Houses of Parliament in London and the Senedd in Cardiff.
The Palestine Solidarity Movement’s Red Line is a symbol of global opposition to Israeli action in Palestine.
The banner will arrive in Aberystwyth on Saturday 26 July at 2pm, when a demonstration will take place.
A spokesperson for the group said: “The Red Line represents the lines that Israel has crossed — in its bombardment of civilians, destruction of hospitals, attacks on refugee camps, and denial of basic human rights.
“It also stands as a condemnation of the UK government’s complicity in these crimes.
“Our governments won’t draw the line — so we will become it.”
Over 60 groups and individuals from across Wales will meet at 2pm at Maes Gwenfrewi/ the Old Bowling Green, wearing red to form the ‘people’s red line’.
It follows hundreds of demonstrators gathering outside the Senedd on 1 July to form a red line, calling for an end to Israeli action in Gaza.
Conservative Senedd leader Darren Millar criticised the protest over slogans he alleges were used there, as being the same used by Bob Vylan during his much-scrutinised Glastonbury performance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.