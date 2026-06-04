In 1898 Aberystwyth University opened new research and teaching facilities for Zoology, Botany and Agriculture, and new offices for the Principal and senior staff.
For this, the architect C J Ferguson had demolished the John Nash-designed Castle House built by Sir Uvedale Price in the 1790s.
Nash is best known for London’s Regent Street and the Brighton Pavilion, and Llanerchaeron near Aberaeron.
As well as providing much needed academic space, the Ferguson building connected the north and south wings of the Old College for the first time.
Prior to this, going from one wing to the other meant walking outside and around Castle House.
A key aspect of Aberystwyth University’s ambitious plans to transform the Old College into a major new cultural and creative centre is making the building accessible to everyone for the first time.
In all, 13 lifts are being installed, restored or upgraded across the five buildings that make up the Old College project.
In the Ferguson building a triangular lightwell that extends over five floors is being adapted for a new lift.
Lined with glazed yellow bricks and large leaded windows, the lightwell is dramatic though rarely seen.
Preparatory works have involved digging into the rock underneath Old College, work that had to be done by hand due to the limited space available.
Featuring glass on three sides, the new lift will enable visitors to effortlessly move between the floors of the World of Knowledge zone that will feature a science centre, an exhibition on the story of the University, along with the youth space and the 24-hour student study spaces.
The Old College project is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Welsh Government and the European Regional Development Fund, UK Government, Coastal Communities Fund, The National Lottery Community Fund, philanthropic trusts, and individuals.
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