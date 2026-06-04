Jeremy Corbyn will address the founding conference of Your Party Cymru in Aberystwyth University in July.
Your Party was founded last November at the UK-level, but next month a distinctly Welsh party will be established, with its own constitution, structures and strategy ahead of the next Senedd elections.
The two-day hybrid conference will be held at Aberystwyth University on 18 and 19 July and will also be accessible online.
Jeremy Corbyn, Your Party leader, said, “Wales deserves a political movement rooted in solidarity, democracy and hope.
“I’m proud to support the founding of Your Party Cymru and look forward to seeing members come together in Aberystwyth this July to help build a fairer, greener and more hopeful future for Wales.”
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