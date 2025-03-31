Penparcau Community Hub is hosting a craft fair this spring to raise money for sending aid to Ukraine.
Volunteers at the Community Hub have been involved in incredible efforts to send support to victims of the Russia- Ukraine war, sending vans of supplies every two weeks since February 2022.
This May, volunteers will be hosting the fair to raise further funds and collect donated items, including toiletries, nappies, bandages and baby clothes.
The fair will run from 10-4pm on Sunday 4 May, with tickets sold by donation at the door at the Hub, Penparcau, SY23 1HU.
Tickets include entry into the raffle, and refreshments will be available at the hub cafe.