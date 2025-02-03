A public meeting will be held in Neuadd Goffa Memorial Hall Penrhyndeudraeth on Saturday, 8 February (1.30pm) to discuss the rebuilding of Holy Trinity Church bell tower.
Structural issues have prevented people from using the church and for the time being services will be held in the church hall at the rear left of the church.
Apart from the war years, Holy Trinity Penrhyndeudraeth church bell has rung out for 167 years to announce Sunday services, festival days and, sadly, tolling for funerals of the town's residents and families.
Due to structural issues it has been silent for three months but parishioners hope it will ring out joyfully again.
Come along to hear how you can help the church bell ring again.