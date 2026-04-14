A monthly quiz night held at Aberystwyth Railway Club has raised more than £1,500 for Blood Bikes Wales.
Wojciech Gotkowsk, club steward at the Railway Club, said: “We hold a monthly charity quiz night to raise money in aid of Blood Bikes Wales, they collect the money raised from each night and present the Blood Bikes Wales with a cheque at the start of a new quiz year.
“They have been raising money from these quiz night for Blood Bikes for the last few years now.
“This quiz is open to Members and Non Members and always has a great turn out.
“This year’s donation was the most that has been raised so far! Last year £1,500 was raised.”
In total, the quiz nights raised £1,567 for the vital local service.
Pictured are Christine Badcock Club Treasurer, Maureen Morgan Club Secretary, Wojciech Gotkowski Club Steward, June Jones Collecting the Cheque on Behalf of Blood Bikes Wales along with Some of the Blood Bikers.
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