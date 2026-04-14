Roads in the centre of Aberystwyth will be closed off for around an hour later this month as the town holds a Pride Parade.
Welsh Ministers have made an order to close off roads on 25 April to allow for the march to take place.
Vehicles will be prohibited from Bridge Street to its junction with Queen Street to its junction with Great Darkgate Street; Great Darkgate Street from its junction with Bridge Street and Pier Street to its junction with Baker Street; and Owain Glyndwr Square from its junction with Baker Street to its junction with Terrace Road.
An alternative route will be put in place.
The temporary road closures are expected to operate from 11.45am to 12.45pm on 25 April.
For 2026, Project LUNA will be organising the festivities.
The parade is scheduled to meet at the Aberystwyth Castle Grounds from 11am, with the march starting at 12am.
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