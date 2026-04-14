Town councillors have raised concerns over a bill for diesel at an Aberystwyth filling station because of its links to Israel.
During the March meeting of Aberystwyth Town Council, a question was raised regarding a payment made to Mill Street Service Station for diesel.
The minutes of the meeting said: “Concerns were noted in relation to the Town Council’s BDS motion, specifically that the service station sold Texaco fuel, which is a boycotted company under the BDS scheme.”
It was resolved to pay the bill, with Cllrs Jeff Smith and Dylan Lewis-Rowlands abstaining from voting.
The matter is to be considered further by the town council’s finance committee.
In September, Aberystwyth Town Council voted unanimously in favour of boycotting Israeli goods and services.
The move will see the council divest from any goods or services from “companies complicit in the ongoing genocide in Gaza”.
At the full council meeting on 22 September, deputy mayor Dylan Lewis-Rowlands tabled the motion to only spend council money in line with the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement, which encourages “to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians”.
The movement passed, with next steps including a review of the tendering process, contracts and financial regulations.
Councillor Lewis-Rowlands said: “I thank those councillors who backed my motion at the meeting unanimously.”
Cllr Lewis-Rowlands described the move as “taking us a step further in realising the historic and ongoing ideal of Aberystwyth as an internationalist and progressive town”.
The BDS movement says: “Chevron has been the leading international actor extracting fossil gas claimed by Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean since it acquired Noble Energy in 2020.
“With its extracting activities, Chevron is implicated in Israel's policy and practice of depriving the Palestinian people of their right to sovereignty over their natural resources.”
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