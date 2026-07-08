Hywel Dda University Health Board has reaffirmed its commitment to the Armed Forces community by re‑signing the Armed Forces Covenant at the Wales National Armed Forces Day 2026 event in Pembrey Country Park on Saturday 27 June 2026.
The covenant was signed on behalf of the organisation by the Health Board’s Armed Forces Champion and Independent Board member, Michael Imperato and Lisa Gostling, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Workforce and Organisational Development.
Lisa Gostling said: “We are proud to re‑sign the Armed Forces Covenant and reaffirm our commitment to those who serve, have served, and their families.
“As a Health Board, we recognise the valuable contribution the Armed Forces community makes to society and to our organisation.”
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