Cambrian News readers have been braving the cold and wet to take some fantastic photographs throughout November.
From a mild start to the month to Storm Bert and snow, it has been a turbulent November.
Members of the Picture This: Cambrian News Photography Club Facebook page have captured the moments throughout the month.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
Llinos Furneaux captured this scene in Barmouth (Llinos Furneaux)
The changing season in Llandysul park by Robert Winter (Robert Winter)
A clear night in Aberystwyth by Jane Wemyss Owen (Jane Wemyss Owen)
A wispy view in Aberdyfi sand dunes by Margaret Pugnet (Margaret Pugnet)
The winter fair in Aberystwyth by Dewi Alun Jones (Dewi Alun Jones)