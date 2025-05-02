On Wednesday, 7 May, the ramblers tackle Foel Goch and Garnedd Fawr, setting off across fields from the village of Sarnau to pick up a track, initially stony but soon becoming grassy.
Climb gradually for a mile or so before turning off and climbing rougher ground to Orddu (555m).
Head west along an undulating ridge with extensive views, soon reaching Foel Goch, the high point of our route at 611m.
Carry on to the lower top of Garnedd Fawr and descend more steeply, eventually leaving Open Access land to follow paths and tracks across farmland, finishing at the National Whitewater Centre.
The walk is mostly grassy, through often rough terrain which may be boggy in places.
Contact the leader to arrange car-sharing to the start of this Group Grade B, linear 9.5 mile/15.3 kilometre National Grade: Moderate walk.
Meet at 10am, finish approximately 4.30pm at Grid Ref: SH891401, 328 metres East South East of LL23 7NU.
Meet at National White Water Centre for car-share to Sarnau (Grid Ref: SH891401, 333 metres to the East SouthEast of LL23 7NU).
Walkers will travel from there to the walk start by car, coach or public transport.
Start at Sarnau (Grid Ref: SH971393) at 10.15am
Contact Jacky C on 07929 062412.
See the source of the Severn on Tuesday, 13 May.
Start from the Hafren Forest parking area, initially following well laid, way-marked trails alongside the river and through forest. The path eventually breaks out into open, heathery moorland and continues, now slabbed, through peat banks.
Ascend as far as the 742 metre top of Pumlumon Arwystli.
Those preferring a shorter, 7 mile walk, may omit the ascent of Pumlumon Arwystli and take an extended lunch while awaiting the return of the rest of the group.
This is a Group Grade C+ circular 9 mile / 14.5 kilometre National Grade: Moderate walk.
Start at 10.30am, finish approximately 4pm.
Start at Hafren Forest car park (Grid Ref: SN857869)
Please arrive earlier to be ready for the start
Contact Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
Visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information/changes.