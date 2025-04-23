From 14-18 April, 18 artists from across the UK came to sketch and paint stunning landscapes around Dolgellau.
Amongst the group are those that regularly take place and succeed in plein air competitions held around the country including the Sky Landscape artist of the year.
This informal annual event will continue to grow as a direct result of the huge variety of environments in the area. Locations included the Rhaiedr Ddu Waterfalls, Mawddach estuary, Cregennan Lakes, Dolgellau town and finally around the George III inn.
These artists are hardened intrepid outdoor painters who are used to working in all types of weather, which is just as well.
The warm welcoming hospitality in Dolgellau enhanced a unique experience with special thanks to the Ship Hotel, Torrent Restaurant and HT Roberts Cafe.
If you are an artist and would be interested in taking part next year please email [email protected]. Entry is free.