On Tuesday, 1 July at Neuadd Pendre, Tywyn, Marcus Politis - Regional Partnership, Senior Officer, Disability Sport Cymru/Wales – visited Tywyn Macular and Sight Loss Group.
Marcus encouraged the group to play, using a chair, coloured balls of various size and weight, hoops and white tape.
An enjoyable hour was had with competitiveness, movement and laughter.
Diolch Marcus.
To follow we had a light lunch of sandwiches and cake supplied by Cegin Fach. Diolch.
Marcus is seen with group leader, Keren, who has been unwell. We were so glad to see her back on form.
At our next meeting on Tuesday, 5 August at 11am, the speaker will be Janet Nicholls, Aberystwyth.
