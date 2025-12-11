A man who assaulted a woman leaving her with “substantial injuries” has been jailed by magistrates for 32 weeks.
David Bishop, now of 33 Fifth Avenue, Ketley Bank, Telford, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 December.
The 36-year-old had initially denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Rowena O’Brien at a property in Aberystwyth on 27 October.
He changed his plea to guilty at the hearing.
Bishop also pleaded guilty to damaging a window, TV and mobile phone at the property.
Magistrates jailed Bishop for 32 weeks because the of the “domestic assault” and “substantial injury” and that Bishop had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
He must also pay £85 costs.
