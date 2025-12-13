Father Christmas has been spotted at Aberystwyth Arts Centre where he is promoting and performing in a show.
His appearance at the venue is making everyone feel festive, and you can see him to in ‘Miracle on 34th Street’.
Father Christmas joins the youngsters from the arts centre’s Upper Youth Theatre and Stage School classes to perform the Christmas show. It opened on Thursday and continues today, Saturday, 13 December with two shows at 2pm and 7pm, with a final show tomorrow, Sunday, 14 December, at 2pm.
Meredith Willson, who wrote the musical theatre classic, ‘The Music Man’, wrote the book, music and lyrics for the Broadway adaptation of ‘Miracle on 34th Street The Musical’.
The Christmas classic is based on the movie of the same name and is packed full of humour and such beloved songs as ‘Pinecones and Hollyberries,’ and ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.’
“Miracle on 34th Street The Musical is the perfect holiday treat!” a spokesperson for Aberystwyth Arts Centre said.
