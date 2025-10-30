Independent chapels from across Ceredigion gathered at the Urdd Centre in Llangrannog to take park in a Christian service and events day called Special Sunday (Sul Sbesial).
The day started with the children’s service, led by Angharad John, Pencae Chapel, Llanarth, accompaniment provided by Rhian Evans, Glynarthen Chapel, along with Dafydd from Pencae Chapel on drums, conductor Catrin Evans Pisgah Chapel Sunday School Teacher, visual display, and the all educational climate change video produced by the Union of Welsh Independents was co-ordinated by Rev Carys Ann.
Taking an all important part were members of the following Sunday schools, Pisgah Chapel, Talgarreg, Tabernacle Chapel, Pencader, Llwyncelyn Chapel, Pencae Chapel, Llanarth, and Glynarthen Chapel. With permission the activities were noted through professional photography by Barry Adams. Karine Davies explained and co-ordinated the activities of the day and conveyed messages of gratitude to all involved especially the staff at the Urdd Centre.
Whilst the younger generation were enjoying activities another Christian service was held for the adults, led by Ffred Francis who delivered a timely message. Mr Neville Evans, Ffos-y-ffin provided accompaniment, Rev Carys Ann assisted with visual display and Karrine Davies thanked everyone for attending prior to everyone retiring for a cuppa and a friendly chat.
The Ceredigion Federation of Independent Chapels has expressed its gratitude for the continued support and the financial grant from the ‘World day of prayer’, Ceredigion federation of Welsh Independent Chapels (Cyfundeb Ceredigion) and the kindness of Urdd Gobaith Cymru.
