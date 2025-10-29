The traditional winter funfair will return to Cardigan and Aberystwyth in November, with eight days of fun planned across the two towns.
The November fair is a key date in the calendars for both towns, drawing thousands of people to the jamboree and has done for nearly 200 years.
Studt’s Funfair will first stop off in Cardigan on Monday, 10 November for one night, before travelling up the coast to Aberystwyth.
Fair owner, Vernon Studt, confirmed this week that he will be opening some of the attractions on Saturday, 8 November in Cardigan to offer children with special free rides.
Studt’s will also do the same in Aberystwyth, with an afternoon of free rides planned for Thursday, 13 November at 2pm.
Vernon told the Cambrian News that the funfair plans to first visit Cardigan's Fairfield on Monday, 10 November, before travelling up the coast road to Aberystwyth for seven nights.
The funfair will set up along Park Avenue in Aberystwyth from Wednesday, 12 November until Tuesday, 18 November.
The funfair will be open from 4pm until 10pm on weeknights and 2pm until 10pm on weekends.
Vernon said: “The signs are up and we are looking forward to returning to Cardigan and Aberystwyth for another year.”
Like other years, there will not be an accompanying market in Aberystwyth this year.
A market is expected to take place in Cardigan however, which is being organised by the town council, who have halved the cost for market stall holders in a bid to encourage more into the town on fair day.
This follows concerns over a drop in footfall.
Cardigan Town Council has halved fees for a three-metre stall-holder pitch from £40 to £20 for a trial period of one year.
Such a move, they hope, will help safeguard the street market’s future well into the 21st century.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.