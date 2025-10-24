More homeless deaths were recorded in mid Wales last year, new research has found.
An investigation by the Museum of Homelessness suggests the number of people who died while experiencing homelessness in the UK increased by almost a tenth in 2024.
Compiling data from Freedom of Information requests, media coverage, grassroots groups, homelessness sector workers and bereaved family and friends, the research found five people experiencing homelessness died in Ceredigion in 2024, while four died in Gwynedd.
It was up from three the previous year and means a total of 12 homeless people have died in the area between 2022 and 2024.
Those deaths included that of Romanian national Carol Kovacs, whose body was found floating in Aberystwyth Harbour in June, 2024.
All told, a total of 1,611 homeless people died across the UK in 2024, representing an average of four deaths per day.
It marked a 9% increase on 1,474 deaths the year before, and means 8,523 people experiencing homelessness have died since the museum's Dying Homeless Project which compiles the data began in 2017.
The research shows the majority (55 per cent) of last year's deaths were 'deaths of despair' and are linked to suicide or drugs, prompting the museum to highlight "significant issues" with substances including spice and synthetic opioids.
The investigation also found 11 homeless children died last year, including four babies who had not yet reached their first birthday.
The researchers said it is likely these figures are lower than the true scale of child deaths and homelessness, as some local authorities might only record when the person who has applied for homelessness help dies in temporary accommodation, rather than all the members of their family.
The number of children who died in 2024 was up from four the year before.
