The volunteers behind Machynlleth Town Hall’s facelift need £7,500 more to complete the work.
Phil Wheeler and others in the community organisation Mach Fringe have been working hard for three years to renovate the tired-looking Town Hall.
This September their hard work paid off as ground broke on the renovation project to create a new level access to the hall, complete with a new arched doorway, seating area and planting.
They’ve raised £36,000 for the works through National Lottery funding, Powys County Council and Garthgwynion Charity but need a further £7.5k to complete the works.
Phil Wheeler, a Mach Fringe volunteer, said: “[We] were standing in the mud patch outside the community centre before a comedy festival gig some years back when the idea began.
“We want to improve accessibility and create a beautiful recreational space giving a more direct entrance to our hall (which also needs improvement).
“It’s going well and will be finished in the next six weeks but we are short of our target...
“I appreciate times are difficult for everyone - you can help just by letting others know.
“If anyone wants to help out with fundraising, that would be brilliant.
“Thanks so much for your interest, participation and support.”
Unexpected costs included an archaeological watch during the digging process that organisers hadn’t accounted for.
The work awaits the delivery of the new door, signage for the wall and a circular tree bench seat.
During a presentation update on the works during the Machynlleth Town Council November meeting, Mayor Jeremy Paige congratulated Mach Fringe on the progress made so far.
To raise the remaining funds Mach Fringe have set up an online crowdfunding page which has already raised £295 in the six days since launching.