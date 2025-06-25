Costa Coffee has submitted plans to build a drive through coffee shop at Parc y Llyn Retail Park.

The coffee giant has submitted its plans to build a new store in the corner of the existing car park near the B&M and Currys stores.

To accommodate the development proposal, 53 parking bays will be removed, and a total of 22 new parking bays will be created.

These new bays will include 19 standard parking bays, two accessible bays, and one order-waiting bay. The application says: “Consequently, there will be a net loss of 31 parking bays at the site.

“Upon reconfiguration of the car park and completion of the development proposal, there will be a total of 221 parking bays, including 14 accessible bays.”

Costa
A map showing where the new store will be (Pegasus)

The car park’s current confusing configuration, which sees vehicles drive around the car park before exiting, will be changed as a result of the development.

The application says the new drive-thru store will be open seven days a week between 5am and 11pm, creating 15 jobs.

The application, submitted to Ceredigion, adds: “Costa Coffee is the largest and fastest growing premium coffee shop brand in the UK, with over 3,000 stores.

“Its success is built on delivering a quality, authentically Italian coffee experience to its customers. The company will sell coffee and a selection of hot and cold food for consumption both on and off the premises.

“The application will deliver a contemporary drive-thru coffee facility, providing employment for 15 people (8 full-time equivalent), within an existing retail park car park in an area characterised by modern retail and service offers, segregated from residential uses, where such a use can be readily assimilated.

“This would be sustainably located within an Urban Service Centre well connected by bus and active travel routes.”