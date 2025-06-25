Costa Coffee has submitted plans to build a drive through coffee shop at Parc y Llyn Retail Park.
The coffee giant has submitted its plans to build a new store in the corner of the existing car park near the B&M and Currys stores.
To accommodate the development proposal, 53 parking bays will be removed, and a total of 22 new parking bays will be created.
These new bays will include 19 standard parking bays, two accessible bays, and one order-waiting bay. The application says: “Consequently, there will be a net loss of 31 parking bays at the site.
“Upon reconfiguration of the car park and completion of the development proposal, there will be a total of 221 parking bays, including 14 accessible bays.”
The car park’s current confusing configuration, which sees vehicles drive around the car park before exiting, will be changed as a result of the development.
The application says the new drive-thru store will be open seven days a week between 5am and 11pm, creating 15 jobs.
The application, submitted to Ceredigion, adds: “Costa Coffee is the largest and fastest growing premium coffee shop brand in the UK, with over 3,000 stores.
“Its success is built on delivering a quality, authentically Italian coffee experience to its customers. The company will sell coffee and a selection of hot and cold food for consumption both on and off the premises.
“The application will deliver a contemporary drive-thru coffee facility, providing employment for 15 people (8 full-time equivalent), within an existing retail park car park in an area characterised by modern retail and service offers, segregated from residential uses, where such a use can be readily assimilated.
“This would be sustainably located within an Urban Service Centre well connected by bus and active travel routes.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.