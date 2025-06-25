Lampeter swimming pool will temporarily close in the summer to undergo essential works to improve the facility.
Work will be carried out from 7 July until 11 August to upgrade the water treatment equipment within the swimming pool’s plant room costing £140,000.
Ceredigion County Council says the works have been scheduled to minimise the disruption to users, with the aim of reopening for the majority of the school summer holidays.
Lampeter Wellbeing Centre will be unaffected by the works.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Leisure, said: “The pool, which is 50 years old, is an extremely important resource, and to enhance the facilities offered, it is necessary to close temporarily. We hope these works doesn’t cause too much inconvenience to users.”
