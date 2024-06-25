Community in Machynlleth is in uproar as the town council tabled a motion to ban overnight stays at a council car park.
The ‘Old Celtica’ car park behind Y Plas is a ‘traditional’ Traveller stopping place, named as ‘one of few safe stopping places’ in the area.
Councils have a legal duty in Wales to provide permanent and transit sites where there is a need.
On 25 June a small protest occurred outside Y Plas before the full council meeting.
Those who use the stopping place stated they had not been consulted about the proposal.
Confronting Mayor Councillor Jeremy Paige, who put forward the motion, the group called for community consultation on a motion that would affect ‘an already marginalised but valued group’. A letter since signed by 70 residents was read in the meeting, where Councillor Kim Bryan successfully tabled a motion to defer the decision until further consultation and alternatives had been considered, scheduled to be discussed at the next full council meeting.
Cllr Paige said the proposal had been suggested for the last five years: “I’m looking after the interests of the town- I don’t think it’s an appropriate place to live, there are no facilities.
“I think people would ask why they should subsidise [those who use the car park].
“We don’t have to consult, we are elected to take decisions and manage these grounds.”
He admitted to not consulting those who regularly use the car park as a stopping place, adding after the meeting that he was “delighted to have had a really productive meeting with Kim - I hope we can bring a way forward to the next meeting that keeps all parties happy and supported”.
A main complaint about the proposal was that residents were ‘sidelined’ as the agenda was not published on the council website, as is procedure.
Cllr Bryan called this “council negligence” for which she also took responsibility.
Several council members defended the motion which would add a daily charge of £3, prohibiting overnight parking ‘without a full-year permit’, to improve the cash-strapped council finances and help reduce council tax, for which residents face the highest in Powys.
Designated spots would be kept free for funeral visitors and disabled parking.
Austin Carpenter, a Traveller who regularly uses the stopping place, called the decision, ‘racist and discriminatory’, adding that the income would be minimal as the ‘car park is rarely full’: “I’ve lived here on and off for the past four and a half years and not once have I been invited to take part in a discussion [about this].
“People who live in vehicles are no less part of the community than [the councillors].
“It has been a safe space to park for my family, friends and other Travellers.
“It allows me to work, live and be part of this community, and allows my daughter to attend the local school where she is learning Welsh.
“Without this, I would struggle to park anywhere suitable for my daughter to play outside, it would make it almost impossible to get her to school on time and pick her up on time after work, I would lose the support of my community.” In 2018 the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the most frequent barrier to the provision of Gypsy and Traveller sites in the UK was councillor and local resident opposition and negative media issues.
In 2021 there were 1,065 Gypsy and Traveller caravans counted in Wales, but only 435 pitches provided by local authorities.
Cllr Bryan said: “There is discrimination happening against Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people everywhere.
“This proposal could be seen as discrimination against the Traveller community, particularly as no one was consulted.
“New information has come to light through the letter which councillors haven’t had a chance to read - as a councillor, I feel it's preemptive to make this decision.”
In response to Cllr Paige asking Cllr Bryan whether ‘there should be a referendum on every decision’ the council makes, Cllr Bryan said: “For decisions like this which affects dearly loved members of the community - yes I do.”