Excitement is growing at Aberystwyth Arts Centre as the venue gets ready to present their summer season show, ‘The Wizard of Oz’.
The Royal Shakespeare Version of this classic musical directed by Richard Cheshire runs from Friday, 8 August until Saturday, 30 August.
We recently featured Millie Davies who takes on the role of Dorothy, and Aberystwyth’s own Mari Fflur who plays The Wicked Witch of the West and Miss Gulch. This week, we meet the rest of the professional actors and actresses joining them in principal roles.
First up are three faces familiar to Aberystwyth audiences. This will be Phyl Harries’ fourth consecutive Aberystwyth summer season having previously appeared in ‘Operation Julie’, ‘Brassed Off’, and ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’. He returns to take on multiple roles including Uncle Henry and the Emerald City Guard.
Phyl was proud to be nominated for the third time as Best Dame at the Panto 2024 /25 Awards.
Theatre credits include ‘One Man Two Guvnors’, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, ‘The Thorn Birds’ and ‘Under Milk Wood’.
Film credits include ‘Excalibur Rising’, ‘A Bit of Tom Jones?’ ‘Arthur’s Dyke’ and ‘Last Seduction 2’.
Aberystwyth inspired a new hobby in Phyl. After performing in Brassed Off here, Phylip got a flavour for the brass band world, and is now a proud member of the Vale of Glamorgan Brass Band, playing Trombone.
Last year’s Willy Wonka, Sam Jones, is back as Professor Marvel and the Wizard.
The neurodiverse Welsh actor, who has worked extensively across theatre, TV and radio, is excited to return to Aberystwyth. Other theatre credits include ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ (The Dukes Lancaster) and ‘Chin Chin’ (UK Number 1 Tour, Bill Kenwright). TV Credits include ‘Eastenders’ (BBC) and ‘We Hunt Together’ (Alibi/BBC).
Elian Mai West, who swaps Charlie Bucket’s mum for Glinda and Aunt Em this year, trained as an actor musician at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Theatre, TV and radio roles, including ‘Mammoth’ (BBC), and ‘Torchwood ‘ (Big Finish), followed.
She also runs the Performing Arts School, Academi.
Harry Lynn is Hunk and Scarecrow.
Theatre work includes ‘Ghost the Musical’, ‘Oklahoma!’ (Exeter Northcott), ‘Macbeth’ (Sony Theatre), ‘#YOLO’ (National Theatre/WGYTC) and ‘Hamlet’ (WGYTC).
His film work includes ‘Promise’, ‘Confetti Concerto’, ‘Chariot’ and ‘The Rebels’.
Hickory and Tinman will be played by James Ifan, who toured to Aberystwyth with ‘Housemates’ Other theatre credits include ‘Kinky Boots’, ‘Petula’ and ‘The Butterfly Hunter’.
Television credits include ‘Casualty’.
Dion Davies will play Zeke and Cowardly Lion.
He is a bilingual actor who trained at Trinity College St David.
He has worked with various theatre and television companies since 1997.
On stage Dion has worked with Theatr Na Nog, Theatr Genedlaethol, Theatr Clwyd and Torch Theatre. He was the resident Dame at the Torch Theatre for over 10 years and for the last couple years he has been the Dame at The Courtyard Theatre.
His screen credits include ‘Torchwood’, ‘Stella’, ‘Under Milk Wood’, ‘Gwaith/Cartref’ and ‘Pobol Y Cwm’.
