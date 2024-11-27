The ambition of a new Additional Learning Needs (ALN) and Inclusion Strategic Plan for Powys youngsters has been welcomed by senior councillors, but questions about its cost remain.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, 26 November councillors received the draft plan which outlines the council’s “comprehensive approach” to supporting children with ALN.
The plan also includes a proposal to split the Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) into two wholly separate schools.
But the savings of £600,000 that closing one of the PRU sites would have made, still needs to be found from somewhere.
The plan also emphasises partnership working between the council, Powys Teaching Health Board and colleges to deliver cohesive support for all pupils and their families.