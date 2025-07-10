Concerns have been raised over disabled drivers in Powys having to pay to park in council-run car parks from next month, with fears that some Blue Badge holders may not be able to access car parking meters due to their disability.
Powys County Council signed off on changes to car parking fees across council-run car parks at the end of June after a long-running review of services.
Recommendations to the county's car parking arrangements following a comprehensive cross-party review have been agreed by the Powys County Council's cabinet today, Tuesday 24 June.
The recommendations of the review, agreed by Powys County Council's cabinet on 24 June, included the reintroduction of the one-hour parking tariff to all long stay car parks and a change to tariffs for short and long-stay parking.
Alongside those changes, it was also agreed that Blue Badge holders will now need to purchase a pay and display ticket in council car parks but will receive an additional one hour after the expiry of their purchased ticket.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George said he has been contacted by disabled residents, “who have expressed frustration and distress about the changes” and warned they “will no longer visit town centres in Powys when the charges are implemented.”
Mr George said: “I am deeply concerned about the direct impact of introducing parking charges for people with disabilities and Blue Badge holders.
“The council must set out if they are satisfied that those who use parking facilities that have a disability, are able to access car parking meters to purchase a parking ticket, once the new charges for disabled people come into force next month.
“The council must at the very least ensure that Blue Badge holders are properly informed.
“No one should be hit with a parking fine because they were unaware of the change.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.