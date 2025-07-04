A survey has labelled the Machynlleth Leisure Centre as “essential” as the site continues to be under threat of closure.
In November, Powys County Council revealed it was reviewing the county's leisure centres, with Machynlleth’s earmarked for closure, in part due to the high cost of repairs needed.
The council has since suggested that a public consultation would follow, but this hasn’t yet been launched.
In response, Machynlleth Town Council collected responses from over 600 people about when, how and why they use the centre - with the vast majority deeming it “essential”.
The “extremely well-used” facilities include 430 pupils enrolled in the swim school, spanning babies to teens, on top of the children who attend swimming lessons with schools.
In one month, 1,100 attended gym sessions at the fitness suite, 234 attended Aquafit classes, whilst plenty more attended for netball, badminton, table tennis, and other sports sessions.
Town councillor Ann MacGarry, who collated the responses, said: “It’s hard to express the depth of concern in the Machynleth area about the risk that Powys will close our leisure centre.
“Powys County Council say that they want to work more on ‘preventative health’ - this is completely at odds with their current closure plans...
“What is the cost of not having a leisure centre in Machynlleth?
“Deteriorating health is not paid for by the County Council, but if more people are infirm and need care, then that is a cost to the council.
“Over 90 per cent of local people feel that the activities in the leisure centre enable people to stay living in their own homes.”
If the centre were to close, that would leave Newtown’s leisure centre, one hour’s drive away, and Aberystwyth, 35 minutes drive away, as the nearest leisure centres.
One respondent described the expectation that residents to benefit from the Newtown facilities as “quite frankly bonkers”.
Respondents wrote of the socialising aspects offered by the centre as beneficial for all, especially elderly attendees, with one adding: “My mother is attending NERS in the Leisure Centre at present to strengthen her legs, enabling her to stay living in her own home.
“Without the facility in Machynlleth, her muscles would weaken and she would have to go into residential care.”
Whilst others recovering from illnesses, from cancer to heart attacks, described the facilities as “key to their recovery” with concern that the journey to Newtown would reduce these benefits.
Commenting on the findings, Cllr MacGarry also pointed to the extra costs incurred by transporting school children for swimming lessons in Newtown, the loss of school-time en route, and the loss of tourism income without the centre as a “wet weather option for families”.
Other factors highlighted were the important jobs and work experience on offer, especially for young people, with a respondent stating about the young people who have worked there: “These youngsters will, as a result, progress far and put more back into the economy than they would otherwise.”
Powys County Council has been contacted for an update on the leisure centre review.
