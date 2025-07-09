There are no “current” plans to introduce monthly black bin collections in Powys, but it ‘remains an option’ a senior councillor has said.
Powys County Council committees have been discussing the findings of a consultation on proposals to shape the way waste, rubbish and recycling are dealt with in Powys for the next five years.
Known as the “sustainable resource strategy” the council held a public engagement exercise to gather the views of residents between 10 January to 4 April.
One of the questions put to residents was around a potential move to monthly black bin collections, with 62.7 per cent of respondents saying they would be able to “cope” with this if it were implemented.
Cabinet member for highways, transport and recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton - in response to a question from Llandinam councillor Karl Lewis - said “there are no current plans to reduce the frequency of residual waste collections although it remains an option.”
“We are following the Welsh Government’s blueprint for waste and recycling with our weekly collections of recycling and food waste and three weekly collections of residual waste.”
Research showed that 45 per cent of the waste put into black bins “could” be recycled, and the council said that it will be “increasing awareness and education to encourage” those that don’t recycle enough to do so.
The council said a move to a four-week collection cycle could be a consequence of not improving recycling rates.
Cllr Charlton said: “If all residents were to use the kerbside collection service that we provide to maximise their recycling there would be no requirement to reduce the frequency or capacity of residual collections.
“But there may be a requirement to take other measures if we are to achieve and maintain the Welsh Government’s statutory recycling targets.”
