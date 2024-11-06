Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) will face greater scrutiny from the Welsh Government due to serious concerns about its finances, Wales’ health secretary announced.
Jeremy Miles confirmed PTHB, along with Swansea Bay University Health Board, will be escalated to level four for finance, strategy and planning.
This is the second highest level on the Welsh Government’s new five-point intervention scale, one short of special measures.
Mr Miles warned: “We need to increase the level of support because of the growing financial deficits both organisations are reporting.”
In a statement on 5 November, Mr Miles said that all seven major health boards remain in some form of intervention, with no changes to the escalation levels of other NHS organisations.
Mr Miles said Betsi Cadwaladr remains in special measures, adding a progress report has been published and the de-escalation criteria the board must meet have been agreed.
He told the Senedd: “These decisions have not been taken lightly.
“Escalation is not a form of punishment, it is the best way to support these NHS organisations to improve the quality of service and care that people receive in Wales from the health service in their local area and, ultimately, their outcomes.”