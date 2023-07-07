CONCERNS have been raised over dog poo bags being thrown into livestock fields.
Tirymynach county councillor, Paul Hinge, has raised concerns over dog walkers throwing bags of poo over the hedge and into fields along Tyn Rhos Lane, a very popular walking route in the north of the village, near Pennau Crafts.
Cllr Hinge send this photograph of dog poo bags strewn across the road, having been thrown out of the field and said: "This picture is of dog poo bags that have been thrown onto agricultural land where livestock are kept.
"This practise is a danger to animal health and welfare especially if it is ingested!
"It looks like the farmer has thrown the bags back in the roadway where many, many dog owners walk their pets as a reminder that agricultural land is not a dumping ground for dog poo bags; they’ve done the good bit by bagging their pets mess.
"Just put it in your pocket and dispose of it in your bins at home, not endanger the livestock that feeds us."