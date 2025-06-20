A man who refused a breath test at Aberystwyth Police Station has been banned from the road for two years.
Simon Jones, of 1 Derwendeg, Porthyrhyd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Aberystwyth Police Station on 15 March this year.
Jones also admitted a charge of failing to provide police with information relating to the identification of the driver of a Volkswagen Golf on 12 April.
Jones was disqualified from driving for 24 months and handed a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
