A big driver of increased social care costs is wage growth. The report said carers employed by the council who worked in residential care homes, and domiciliary carers – who help people live independently at home – earned £12.15p per hour in 2024-25 compared to just £7.52p seven years previously. It said it was “right that carers receive a competitive wage”, but noted that the standard residential care home fee had risen from £516.09 to £860.98 per week.