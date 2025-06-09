A public event will be held in Machynlleth next month as part of a consultation on the shake up of health services in mid and west Wales.
A Hywel Dda University Health Board meeting on 29 May voted to sign off on beginning a consultation on a new Clinical Services Plan.
The plan includes turning Bronglais’ stroke unit into a ‘Treat and Transfer’ Unit and will also see changes across Hywel Dda hospitals on critical care response; Urgent and Emergency Paediatrics; Planned Care (Dermatology, Elective Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, and Urology); Emergency General Surgery; Professions and Health Science Diagnostics (Endoscopy and Radiology) and Primary Care and Community.
An event will be held in Y Plas on 7 July between 2pm and 7pm.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.