The plan includes turning Bronglais’ stroke unit into a ‘Treat and Transfer’ Unit and will also see changes across Hywel Dda hospitals on critical care response; Urgent and Emergency Paediatrics; Planned Care (Dermatology, Elective Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, and Urology); Emergency General Surgery; Professions and Health Science Diagnostics (Endoscopy and Radiology) and Primary Care and Community.