Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to fund new wall art for Ystwyth Ward, an acute stroke, rehabilitation and frailty ward, at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The murals of local scenery bring a bit of Wales’ beauty to the ward and create a calming environment for patients.
Alaw Ciornei, Ward Sister, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the generous donations we have received that have enabled us to purchase the new wall art for Ystwyth Ward.
“The murals will be of enormous benefit by creating a source of comfort and also distracting patients, especially patients living with dementia, who experience mood disturbances.
“Art can help increase serotonin levels and increase blood flow to the part of the brain associated with pleasure.
“Murals have proven to be therapeutic, fostering mental wellbeing by tapping into the psychology of colour and visual storytelling to evoke emotions and create immersive experiences.”
The NHS charity has also funded two retractable partition screens which are used to partition spaces on the ward.
Claire said: “The screens, which are printed with dementia-friendly images, will be an enormous benefit by creating a source of comfort.
“The screens will assist in protecting vulnerable patients by distracting them and helping to create safe spaces.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.
“ Your donations are making a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff.”
For more details about the charity go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.
