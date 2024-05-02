Three exciting local talents present an afternoon of original pop compositions at St Dogmaels Memorial Hall on Sunday, 12 May at 3pm.
Organiser Rosalind Powell, known for classical piano performances and as a singer-songwriter, performs songs from her new album Sound Eagle. Joining her are Stephen P. Greenhalgh (Cariad), playing Celtic folk rock music, and Matthew Douglas (Drift), with pieces from his new album Ailsa.
Tickets on the door (suggested donation of £7) and refreshments will be available.
Proceeds will go to local climate campaigning group Cardigan Extinction Rebellion (XR), who are raising money to send local people to London to join the Restore Nature Now demonstration on Saturday, 22 June.
This will be a peaceful family-friendly demonstration with Chris Packham, and people from organisations such as the RSPB, National Trust, WWF, Friends of the Earth, and Woodland Trust.
Coaches will take people to and from London that day. Contact [email protected] or 07787 197630 for more information about the concert or the demonstration.