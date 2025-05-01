Killer Queen are ready to rock Aberystwyth on Friday, 13 June (8pm).
The band have been performing their tribute to Queen’s concert since 1993.
Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. Killer Queen's UK popularity grew to such an extent that they soon secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End.
Their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of the world’s greatest live band have rightfully earned Killer Queen the title of Queen tribute royalty.
Thrilling sell-out audiences across the globe from the UK to Europe and their annual tour of USA, Killer Queen recreate the high energy, powerful phenomenon that was Queen live.
Fronted by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, ‘Time Out’ described his resemblance as "Spooky”. His uncanny likeness was further proven when he recorded a number one hit single singing as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim's record 'The Real Life!
Patrick said: “It's been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it's a very addictive thing performing these songs.
“The concerts grew and grew and we've ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It's been quite a surreal ride.
“Becoming regular performers [at] Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight. The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It's really got it's own kind of magic going on there.”
