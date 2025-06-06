A public consultation has been launched on part of the proposed Cardigan Tidal Flood Scheme, inviting views on flood wall options and the design of new riverside public spaces.
The Welsh Government funded scheme, led by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), aims to reduce flood risk to the Strand area of the town while also improving the riverfront environment.
NRW is running the consultation to give people a say in how one key section of the project could look.
The consultation focuses on a stretch of proposed flood wall on the riverbank below the iconic Cardigan Castle, between Cardigan Bridge and Cardigan Bathroom Centre.
Two layout options are being considered.
Both would provide the same level of flood risk reduction, but the wall’s position differs—affecting pavement width and the layout of the adjacent public space.
Participants are invited to give feedback on which option - or elements of each option - they prefer, and to suggest the types of landscaping or features they would like to see included.
“This scheme is about more than just flood risk reduction,” said Paul Isaac, Project Executive for Natural Resources Wales.
“We want to create a lasting improvement for Cardigan that reflects what matters to the people who live and work here.
“That’s why we’re asking for feedback now—before any decisions are made. Take this opportunity to have your say.”
The consultation forms part of the project’s detailed design phase, which is expected to continue until early 2026.
Once the design is finalised, NRW will carry out further consultation before submitting a planning application to Ceredigion County Council.
If all permissions and funding are secured, construction could begin later in 2026.
The consultation is open until 23 June. The public can see the proposals and have their say on the NRW website.
The consultation responses will help NRW shape a scheme that not only protects Cardigan from future flooding, but will also enhance the riverfront of Cardigan Castle for years to come.
NRW added: “Cardigan has experienced several significant floods in recent years, especially from the sea (tidal flooding).
“In 2007, floodwaters reached over half a metre in places. In 2014, tidal flooding hit 29 properties on St Mary’s Street and nearby roads. Other flood events occurred in 2008, 2012 and 2014 (surface water)
“Flooding causes real disruption and worry for local people and businesses. Our aim is to reduce the risk and make spaces that benefit the community and the environment at the same time.
“We expect the climate crisis to cause more extreme weather conditions and increase the risk of tidal flooding.
“Because of this, we are designing the wall to provide a high level protection that takes into account 100 years of a changing climate.”
Speaking last year, Chris Pratt, Project Manager for NRW, acknowledged concerns residents have around increasing flood risk in the area, saying: "We understand how anxious people living in the Strand area are to have a tidal flood defence in place that will reduce risk to their homes.”
